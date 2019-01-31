Ethel Sylvia Tomyn

Survived by her daughter Daphne and son-in-law Stanley; two grandsons and two great granddaughters; one brother; sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews on both sides; as well as cousins in Finland and Canada. Predeceased by her parents, eight brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday February 4th at 1 pm at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries