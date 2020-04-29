1937-2020 ~ It is with the greatest sadness that we share news of the passing of Erv Friedenstab. Born in Payton, Saskatchewan, Erv Friedenstab grew up with five siblings, Herb, Edna, Lilly, John, and Arlene, in North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

In his late teens, Erv came to the West Coast to find work and met Rose (Ettles) in Victoria. They married in 1958 and had three children. Erv was always a hard worker and had many jobs before establishing a career in the construction industry. Due to his work, his family lived in communities such as Terrace, Kitimat, and Abbotsford, before settling down in Aldergrove.

He worked for many years for HB Contracting before starting his own blasting and construction company, Columbia Drilling and Contracting. Erv’s work ethic and determination helped him to succeed in business. Due to his expertise with explosives, Erv was involved in staging pyrotechnic displays to entertain spectators at the Abbotsford Air Show.

After Rose passed away in 1978, Erv met Heather and together they raised a blended family. Erv and Heather enjoyed vacationing in their fifth wheel throughout B.C. and Washington, with special visits to see family in Alberta and Saskatchewan. He loved visiting relatives, cheering for the Seattle Mariners, sharing stories, and eating pork schnitzel. Family members will remember his wry sense of humour and the way he enjoyed teasing everyone with a twinkle in his eye.

Erv will be remembered fondly by his wife Heather; his siblings; children Dale, Lorne (Inge), Wendy (Greg), Jim (Robynne), Doug (Colleen), and Don (Samantha); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future time when we can gather together to share stories, laugh, and remember him.