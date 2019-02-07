It is with sadness we announce the passing of Ernie Kinast at the age of 93 years at the Ridgewood Lodge in Princeton, BC.

Ernie was predeceased by his loving wife, Ursula.

Ernest was a genuine soul and a stellar man helping wherever he could, be it his neighbours or strangers.

He is survived by his niece Christel Hendrickson and her husband Tim, his 3 sisters in Germany and great nieces and nephews.

There will be no service but please feel free to honor the memory of Ernie in your own special way.

To send condolences please visit providencefuneralhomes.com.