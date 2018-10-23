Ellen Sylvia Reid

Passed away at the age of 76 in Port Alberni, BC. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Wilma; sister Robbie; brother Huey and son Wayne. Survived by children Robert, Liz, Tim, David, Kelly and Pam, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to West Coast General Hospital and Ty Watson House for the excellent care Ellen received.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AV Hospice Society, 3088 3rd Ave, Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 2AS.

If tears could build a stairway.

And memories a lane,

I’d walk right up to heaven,

And bring you home again.

Stories and condolences may be left for the family at www.chapelofomemories.ca.

