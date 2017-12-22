Elizabeth Huisman

Betty was born May 9, 1922 in Blessum, Freisland, the Netherlands. She was the eldest in a family of five siblings. As she grew up she developed a love for music, singing and poetry. She married Ralph Huisman on April 6, 1949 and they immigrated to Canada shortly after. They eventually settled on their farm in Evelyn.

Betty is survived by her children Randy, Adriana (Terry), Terry (Sue), Orvy (Cornelia), Theo (Loralee), Annette (Steve), Rick (Arlene); daughter in law Grace; 24 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph, son Don and infant daughter Annetta.

We will always remember Mom for being peaceful, thankful and taking life in stride. She was a beautiful example of trusting and loving her Lord.

A special thank you to Dr. Preto, the staff of the Bulkley Valley hospital, the Bulkley Lodge, Home Support, Shelly Irvine and the staff of Pharmasave, for the exceptional care our mom received from all of you.

A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, October 10th at 2:00 pm in the Smithers Christian Reformed Church on Walnut Drive.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Smithers Pro-Life Society online or to Box 3252, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0.

Condolences may be sent to the Huisman family at www.raschraderfuneralhome.com.