Elizabeth passed away at SPH, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by her children; Margaret (Dan Morelock), Godfrey, Robert, Peter, granddaughter; Nicole, sister; Margaret (Sandy Peden) and many nieces and nephews.

Born in New Westminster, Elizabeth was raised in various communities on the island. She knew it well and enjoyed exploring and sharing her love of the island with her family. Elizabeth was a proud graduate (1950) of the Royal Jubilee School of Nursing. She married her life partner Rudi in 1955, built a home in Gordon Head and raised their

4 children.

Elizabeth enjoyed a successful career as a highly respected OR nurse and upon retirement in 1980 she continued to be an involved member of the nursing school’s alumni association.

After retirement she and Rudi traveled and shared many experiences, finally settling in Sidney, BC in 2001. Throughout her life she was always ready for an adventure; whether it was a trip to England during Queen Elizabeth’s coronation year, living in a small over-cab camper in southern California while building one of their many homes or traveling to Europe in her 70’s with not much more than a backpack.

During retirement Elizabeth developed a passion for needlework and her creations, gifted to many, will serve as wonderful remembrances of her kind, generous and always loving spirit.

A celebration of life will be held on May 11 at her sister’s home, 305-1110 Oscar St, Victoria.