June 25, 2020

It is with heavy heart, tempered with much peace, that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Betty) Jameson who passed away peacefully with her only child by her side at the Mountain Views extended care facility in Comox B.C. at the age of 91, joining her beloved husband Gerry Jameson along with many close friends who have previously made the great transition.

Born in Winnipeg Manitoba, mom took stenographer/clerical training and worked at various businesses before escaping the dreaded prairie winters and traveling out to Hinton Alberta to join close childhood friends Edith (Bubba) and Irvin Kolesnik to work at the new mill. She enjoyed her single years travelling with close friends to Mexico and the Bahamas before moving to Vancouver where she met my cloistered father and kept him inebriated long enough to drag him off to the alter. In 1967 she gave birth to “the perfect child” and the Jamesons settled in Sooke B.C. where dad worked as a marine radio operator for Victoria Coast Guard Radio.

Many will remember mom as the very successful local Avon Lady which she enjoyed for over 45 years, emptying the dreaded Avon Room will forever haunt my nightmares. She was also a key member of the Sooke Ladies Fireman’s Auxiliary, The Smokettes, who did outstanding work in the community for many years. She also enjoyed her pool exercise group, no doubt causing the instructor Jackie much grief, although her dogged determination resulted in much needed handrails to be placed in the facility.

Never one to shy away from voicing a particular opinion, mom lived life on her own terms (dad was such a patient fellow…) but those who truly knew her understood that beneath that sometimes gruff exterior lay an extremely generous woman with a heart of gold.

Mom was a passionate royalist who loved the Queen, Coronation Street and her country. She leaves behind her son Michael, the Patterson family, who were a second family to her, and many, many close friends in Sooke and across the country. She will be missed by all.

I must mention and express sincere gratitude to some wonderful people that made my mom’s last few years and months in this world so much more comforting. Noreen and Dennis Rodrigue who drove mom to the pool, took her shopping and came by daily to care for her, close friend Ellen Smith who would often visit and bring food over to her, Krystine Marinus who would visit with mom in the facility often, Karin Parakin For her frequent visits and phenomenal baking and the entire staff of Mountain Views Long Term Care Facility who cared for my mother with such loving respect, caring and kindness. Thank you to all and those that I failed to mention so very, very much.

You had a great run, mom. Sleep well…..Obituary-