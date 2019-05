Elizabeth and John Robert McNeil











Elizabeth McNeil February 9, 1932 – March 11, 2019 John Robert McNeil June 18, 1927 – March 25, 2019 Mother and Father Grandma and Grandpa Great Grandma and Grandpa Sister, Brother, Aunt, Uncle, Cousin Nurturer and Mentor Friend “Jack and Betty” Celebration of Lives Well Lived Saturday May 25th, 2019 Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm