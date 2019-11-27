Elena Caterina Jeune

Passed away suddenly at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan B.C. on Dec 5, 2019 at 1 pm Reception to follow.
No Flowers by request. Donation may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
