Passed away peacefully in her 101st year at Peace Portal Senior Village on November 12th, where she had resided for nine years.

Her two daughters, Shirley McDowell and Evelyn Gamble were with her. Effie was born in 1918 in Ipswich, England and came to Canada with her mother, Edith Steeves, when she was six weeks old. Her father, Ray C. Steeves (born in New Brunswick) and mother, Edith Steeves, settled in Whonnock, B.C. on their farm. Effie met Olaf Gunnar Nyberg and they married in 1935. Gunnar passed away in 1991. They had lived in South Surrey for many years.

Effie leaves behind grandchildren John (Darlene), Lori, Colleen, Robert, Bill (Andrea) and Allan (Norie), and nine great-grandchildren. Effie had a strong spirit, and lived life to the fullest and leaves a wonderful legacy.

Many thanks to the Care Staff at Peace Portal Sr. Village.

May she rest in peace.