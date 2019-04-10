Ed lived a good and full 92 years.

Ed grew up in Vancouver surrounded by a group of life-long buddies who were devoted to sports and naughty antics. Oh, the stories he would tell!

For 25 years, he and Joyce raised three children: Dianne, David and Doug (wife Jan, grandson Andrew). During this period, he continued to be involved in sports, entered Chrysanthemum shows and fished. Over decades he enjoyed his work as a compositor (look that up in the dictionary!).

During retirement, for the better part of 25 years, Ed and Betty golfed, spent several months in Mexico and chose to move to the Comox Valley.

The last fourteen years, Ed and Lori enjoyed some travel, created a home and enjoyed new friendships. Especially near and dear: Lloyd, Patti & Kevin and Dale & Malinda. We have had many fine dinners, lots of laughs and good memories of Ed.

During his last days, despite being contrary, Ed appreciated every Nurse, Aide, helper, advocate and Coordinator for their gentleness and caring. A very special thank you to Dr. McLeod who was most sensitive with us through our journey of death and grief.