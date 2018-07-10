Eduard Joseph Nepraunig

Born February 15, 1930 in Eberndorf, Austria. Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2018 in Campbell River, BC at the age of 88.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Renate Nepraunig his children, Eduard Nepraunig Jr. (Lily), Daniel Nepraunig (Linda) and Karla Wade-Nepraunig and his grandchildren Jaymes Nepraunig and Stevie-Jaye Alder as well as his 7 younger siblings in Austria.

Ed is predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Georgia Stevenson his eldest son James Jackson Nepraunig and his granddaughter Crystal Lee Wade.

Eduard, eldest child of Jakob and Agnes Nepraunig immigrated to Canada in 1952. He worked his way across the country until he found his home on the West Coast. In 1957 he met and married the mother of his four children, Georgia Stevenson. For 35 years Ed worked like no other man as a Master Mechanic in the west coast logging industry, it was there he earned the respect and admiration as one of the best in the business.

In 1997 he married Renate and for the next 21 years he enjoyed life to the fullest. Never forgetting his homeland, Osterreich, Ed went home every year to rekindle with family and friends.

Ed’s greatest love was for his children and grandchildren, the pride he had for his son’s and daughter were like no other his face would light up at the mention of his grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed.

There will be no service by request. Ed will be taking his final journey back to Klagenfurt, Austria. In lieu of flowers pour a glass of Lemon Hart and coke…and remember him how he was.