1951-2021 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing our beloved mother and sister, Edna Bairos.

She was predeceased by her partner, Jim Morris, in 2015.

She will be missed by her 3 children Blair (Shelia & Austin) Corey, Mandy (Brent & Brody). Sisters MaryAnn, Patricia (Lincoln), Amy (Pete) and Laverne (Tim), and many nieces & nephews.

Edna was born in Vilna, Alberta. At age 1, they moved to Westbridge where she grew up and did her schooling in Kettle Valley. Later, she moved to Osoyoos to work, marry and raise three children and eventually on to Richmond for work at the Richmond Golf Course. After 27 years at the golf course, she retired to Penticton to live in the sunshine.

Edna enjoyed a day at the beach, reading, warmth of the sun – sounds of the lake, and a vacation to Mexico with partner Jim. Life’s circumstances are not always what you might wish them to be and many times the pattern of life does not necessarily go as you plan.

Edna will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Obituary-