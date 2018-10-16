It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Edith Lillian Bannerman. She was pre- deceased by her husband of 67 years, Gordie, and her son, Gord. Edith is survived by her brother-in-law, Arnie (Alice), sister-in-law, Marjorie and by many nieces and nephews.

Edith and Gordon moved to Parksville in the 70’s and once owned Park Sands Resort. Later, they lived in Nanoose Bay, Campbell River and White Rock.

Edith will be lovingly remembered for her dedication to her family and her love of nature.

A Celebration of her life will be held November 6, 2018 at 3 pm Salvation Army Church at 15417 Roper Avenue, White Rock.