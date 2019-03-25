Dorothy went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours on March 14th, in her home in Comox, BC, with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Windsor, Ontario, to Ray and Leila Lapp. She grew up in Windsor with her sister Pauline and later attended and graduated from nurse’s college in Toronto. It was there that she met the love of her life, Ross Shaw.

The two were married in May 1958 in Toronto. They lived in Toronto, Owen Sound and Windsor, Ontario. During this time they had two sons and two daughters. Dorothy became a stay at home mom devoting herself to her family.

They moved to the Comox Valley in 1970 as Ross was appointed the position as Head of Radiology at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

During these years, Dorothy and Ross cared for and raised their children in a Godly house. They taught them to love the Lord God and to be loving and caring people. She was a faithful follower of Christ who devoted herself to serving Him throughout her life.

In 2006 Dorothy was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia. She was blessed to be able to continue to live at home. In March of this year she contracted Aspiration Pneumonia.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Renee, Bob and Donna (Grant); her daughter in law, Heather; grandchildren: Ralph (Amy), Dorothy, Jack, Grace and Cooper; her great grandchildren: David, Riley, Carter and Jackson: her sister, Pauline along with many other extended family members.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Ross; her first born son, David; and her great grandchildren Chloe and Zoe.

Dorothy’s family would like to give a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Daniel Wainberg for his consistent loving and compassionate care for Dorothy and her daughter. He walked with us every step of the way to the very end.

We also are thankful to those Comox Valley Home and Community Care workers that brought love, care, compassion and understanding into our home and treated Mom as if she were their own.

Please join us in remembering Dorothy by visiting our memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s honor to The Canadian Bible Society https://biblesociety.ca/ (Matthew 28:19-20) or your local food bank (Matthew 25:35).

“Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:” (Matthew 25:34).