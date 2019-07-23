July 23, 2019

Doris was born at Wedena, Saskatchewan, the second youngest of eleven children. She trained and graduated in Mental Deficiency Nursing. She worked at the Eckville hospital and then Red Deer, Alberta with physically and mentally handicapped children. She later took a Nursing Aide course in Calgary, Alberta and worked at T.B. San at Edmonton Charles Campsell Hospital and later, Ponoka General Hospital. Doris attended Bible school at Camrose, Alberta. In 1957, she married her husband Ray. They farmed east of Ponoka, Alberta and then for a longer time at Rimbey, Alberta. Together they raised four daughters. In 1974, they moved to Wynndel in the beautiful Creston Valley.

Over the years Doris was involved in both the Wynndel Church and Erickson Covenant, as well as the Kootenay Society for the Mentally Handicapped. Doris left this world peacefully on July 18th, 2019 at the age of 92.

Doris is predeceased by her parents Lars and Kristina Wallster, six Brothers, three sisters, and one stillborn granddaughter Liana.

Doris will be lovingly remembered by her husband Raymond “Ray” of 61 years; daughters Arlis (Al) Miller, Iva (Mark) Johnson, Joy (Dan) Thompson, Mavis Vogel; Eight Grandchildren, Seven Great Grandchildren, her sister Inez Neilson, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many kind caregivers at Crestview Village for their care of Doris during her time in extended care.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at Erickson Covenant Church on Monday, July 22nd at 11 am.