On April 15, 2019 the world lost a wonderful woman and the Pettigrew Family lost a matriarch. Doreen Pettigrew was preceded by the love of her life, Michael, and her sister, Muriel Long. She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Berg) Artinian, Verena (Clyde) Munnion, Martine (Darrell) Sallenbach, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Born in the county of Croyden, England, Doreen moved to Canada as an adventurous young woman, where she spent her life living in West Vancouver and Nanoose Bay.

She was a kind, loving and devoted mother whose life revolved around husband and family. Doreen was a very caring person, always in touch with her extended family, always ensuring that everyone was all right. She had an uncanny sense of knowing when someone needed an extra bit of help, and she always knew how to give it and dedicated much of her life to volunteering.

She loved music, especially choral music. She passed this passion on to her family, as well as passing on her love of the ocean, on which she and Michael spent much of their life sailing. They loved it so much that they sailed the coastal waters on their Aloha 34 into their 80s! Doreen was an avid gardener; her flowers beautiful and her harvests bountiful, just like her love.

Doreen’s gift of love was returned to her by her granddaughters, Elysia, Danielle and Vivian, who lovingly provided care for her during her final days on Earth, so that she could die calmly, comfortably and peacefully in her own home as she wished, ebbing away like the tide of the ocean she loved so much.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Vox Humana Chamber Choir, so that future generations can continue to enjoy the music that Doreen so cherished. Online donations can be made at CanadaHelps.org which is accessed via the Support section of voxhumanachoir.ca.

Alternatively, cheques can be mailed to: Vox Humana Chamber Choir, 1419 Camosun St., Victoria, BC V8V 4L5.

