Doreen Patricia (“Pat”) Catherwood, 83, of Gibsons, BC passed away peacefully at home in Gibsons. Pat is preceded in death by her father Arthur “Jack” and mother Ivy. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband Gordon; sister Jackie Mills of Okanagan Falls; daughter Janet Martyn (Ed) of Cumberland; and son Geoff Catherwood (Greta) of Vancouver. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held on February 23, 2019 at The Royal Canadian Legion in Sechelt at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to either World Vision www.worldvision.ca, to the Good Samaritan Society https://gss.org – Christenson Village ) or to a charity of your choice.