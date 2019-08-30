Donna Butler











It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother Donna Butler passed away peacefully this past May. Predeceased by her loving husband (Walter). Mom will be greatly missed by her 7 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her brother (Roy) and sister (Thelma); nieces and nephews. As per Mom’s wishes no funeral was held. Her children have decided to celebrate her life with family and friends July of 2020. An announcement will be placed on social media closer to the date.