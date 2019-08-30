Donna Butler

It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother Donna Butler passed away peacefully this past May. Predeceased by her loving husband (Walter). Mom will be greatly missed by her 7 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her brother (Roy) and sister (Thelma); nieces and nephews. As per Mom’s wishes no funeral was held. Her children have decided to celebrate her life with family and friends July of 2020. An announcement will be placed on social media closer to the date.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries