With love, respect and sadness, we remember Donna Allison.

Taken from us after a lengthy and difficult battle with A.L.S.

A pillar of the family, Donna kept her heart open and filled with love even when pain and sickness could have forced it shut.

Always prepared for a hard day of working on the property, or a fulfilling time around the campfire.

She remains in our hearts through the lessons she taught us.

She comes to us on the ocean breeze to remind us to be strong, to be kind and to always try to go further than we did the day before.

Gone but never forgotten.

Survived by loving husband of 40+ years, Wally, brother Lloyd, sons Matt and Todd and grandchildren Jaz and Kash.

For information or resources regarding A.L.S.

Please visit the A.L.S. Society or call -1-604-278-2257