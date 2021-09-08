Donald William Neibrandt

September 8, 2021
Celebration of Life for Donald William Neibrandt ~
January 2, 1931 – January 24, 2021
The family is planning a Celebration of Life. For details please contact Frances at 604 591 5516 within 7 days.

