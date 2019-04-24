1927 – 2019 ~ Don passed away in March 2019 in Courtenay, BC. Don was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1927 to Ingvald and Gertrude Bjorge.

He grew up in northeast Edmonton, and as a young adult he worked as an aircraft mechanic and then went on to own a B/A gas station for several years. Don had a talent for repairing things and later worked for over 25 years in the Alberta Government Public Works department, buying and servicing typewriters, adding machines, and other office equipment.

He married his sweetheart Vera in 1951 in Edmonton where they raised their three children: Jeffrey, Craig, and Corinne. He was a devoted family man and spent much of his free time in family activities such as frequent weekend camping trips in Alberta.

After he retired in 1989, he moved to Nanaimo, BC where he took up square dancing with the Amalgam-Eighters for almost 20 years. He also enjoyed curling, bowling, and the game of crib.

He is predeceased by his sister Barbara of Mount Albert, Ontario and his wife Vera.

Don is survived and will be greatly missed by his children and their partners Jeffrey and Judy, Craig and Yoko, and Corinne and Dan, his grandchildren Nicholas, David, Kimberly, Zachary, Shalen and Vraya, and by his long-time square dancing partner and friend Margaret.

We are thankful for the care he received at the Comox Valley Seniors Village in the final months of his life.

A celebration of life will be held this summer in Nanaimo, with the date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.