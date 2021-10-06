In Loving Memory ~ Don (December 2020) and Joan (July 2021)
Don and Joan were the ultimate adventurers who loved to travel, ride their motorcycle across country and sail. As soon as they stepped onto the pier off Beacon Street, the birds would flock to join them on their beloved bench.
May their souls rest in eternal love and peace.
