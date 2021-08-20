It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of, a wonderful original woman.

Born February 5th 1936 to Herman and Dorothy LaFortune, in Norfolk County, Simcoe, Ontario.

The first of two wanderlust daughters, Diane Patricia Montgomery has begun a new chapter of Discovery. Diane was predeceased by her parents Herman and Dorothy, her Husband (John), her daughter (Marcia), her grandson (Christopher), and her son-in-law (John).

Diane is survived by her two sons, Gregory (Laura) and Garry, her two granddaughters, Crystal and family, Julia and family, including five great grandchildren,(Tyler, Emma, Isaac, Christopher and Wylie). Diane graduated teachers college and married her lifes love in 1955. Jack and Diane, then started a family adventure.

Gregory was first born, in 1957, and Marcia born 1958 in Trenton Ontario. 1960 took the family to Europe with the RCAF where Garry was born in 1963. Returning to Canada Just in time for Canada’s Centennial, and then residing as the Military can do, often moving house and home, family and friends. Gimli, and Winnipeg Manitoba, YellowKnife NWT, and Comox BC, all offered new opportunities, and made meeting numerous friends coast to coast and abroad a breeze.

Diane was a major contributor to Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child. Diane organized, distributed, collected, packed, pre-packed and helped ship thousands of Christmas shoeboxes for the disadvantaged for over 25 years of continuous service.

Diane will be dearly missed and thought of warmly and often by those who knew her. And for those Diane knew “For as long as we remember those we love, they will live in our hearts eternal.”

A celebration of life to be arranged for Diane, on the Fifth anniversary, of the passing of her daughter, Marcia . Obituary-