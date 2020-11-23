1938-2020 ~ With heartfelt sadness, the family of Diane Marie Williams announces her passing at the age of 82 years old.

Diane was born in Trail, B.C., and grew up in Castlegar. After high school, she met and married Frederick. They soon moved to Calgary, then on to Cranbrook to raise their growing family.

Diane was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion for 30 years, also a long-standing member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Diane enjoyed volunteering her spare time between both organizations. For Fun you could find “Di” bowling, playing her steady hand at darts, or dancing the night away. But the most important thing to her was family. She devoted her life to making sure her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren have many precious memories, now close at heart. We will think of your smile, and your caring ways for all our years to come. We will miss you dearly.

Diane is survived by her brother Toni of Toronto, her children Brian and April (Tom) of Cranbrook, Marie (Larry) of Sooke, B.C, her two grandchildren Ashley and Thomas, and two great grandchildren Dawson and Bridget, her sister-in-law Dru Castle, two brothers-in-law, Jim (Sally) and Sid (Jan).

She was predeceased by her son Kenny, and her parents Violet & Ken Crosbie.

The service will be live streamed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 1 pm on the McPherson’s Website. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services. Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

