Dev has completed his 67 trips around the sun. 29 Nov 1952 – 29 Feb 2020. He was married 40 years, 46 with the wind-chill. Dev is survived by his wife, Lorie, his children, Matthew (Heather), Drayton (Leila) and Jessa (Ian), his grand-children, Hudson, Anora (Matt) and Hannes (Jessa), his parents, Bob and Jessie Salkeld, and his sisters, Kay (Mike) and Linda (Ron). He will be remembered by his extended family and many proud to have called him their friend. Due to sensitivities, please, no flowers. Thank you to Dr. Nicol MacPherson and staff of the BC Cancer Clinic and Duncan Hospital.

Close friends/family are invited to Dev’s Celebration on March 14 at Duncan Flying Club from 3 – 7 pm. Casual dress and potluck. Memories can be left at www.firstmemorialduncan.com. Forever with us in music, spirit and story.

First Memorial Funeral Services