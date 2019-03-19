It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Delena (Joy) Mitchell. She leaves behind her husband Craig, her children Jesy Mitchell (Reyna), Jason Dunnigan (Kyla), Chelsey Adler (Jay), Kaladon Klychak (Carly); 6 grand children; Peyton, Briar-Rose, Bowen, Sienna, Savana and Elliot; her mother Delena; brothers Don, Darrel, Lorne and sister Lorretta as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Joy will be remembered by her family and friends for the love she had for dogs and Tim Hortons coffee, the affection for her beautiful grandchildren and her enjoyment for camping. She was fun and spontaneous. Her vagabond ways would surprise you with a pop in visit or news she was moving……again.

A celebration of Joy’s life and a walk with her dog will begin at 2 pm on Saturday, March 30 at 2120 Leckie Place, Kelowna, BC. Please bring your dogs and dress for the weather as this is an outdoor event rain or shine. Please bring a chair to ensure you get a seat.