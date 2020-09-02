Debbie Reid













September 2, 2020

Debbie “Big Red” Reid says goodbye after a valiant fight with cancer leaving behind her East Coast family – Step-mom Juanita, siblings Susan Weeks (Fred), Donny McGregor, Doug Reid (Debbi), Gary Reid (Cristina), Janice McGregor, 12 nieces and nephews, and especially Jeannie. And her West Coast family – Her soulmate and spouse Rob, and all the rest of the Pattison’s; far too many to list.

She will be missed dearly by her family and so many friends.

There will be a celebration of life at our property in September. Call Rob to find out dates.Obituary-