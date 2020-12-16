Dawson Godolphin was a loving husband to his wife Grace. He was a wonderful father to his girls Chloe, Skyla, and soon to be baby girl in February.

He truly was an amazing son to Kim Godolphin, and Dan Godolphin, and a caring brother to his sister Lindsay.

He was a driven and devoted worker his whole life. His smile and passion for life was contagious. Dawson truly appreciated where he lived, enjoying fishing and hunting whenever he got the chance to.

He has formed many unforgettable friendships during his time here on earth. Including Barry Edwards being a near and dear friend, who Dawson loved and respected like a father.

Losing Dawson has been a very painful experience. The selflessness that has been shown from our communities during this tremendously difficult time is so greatly appreciated. It is incredible that the light that Dawson carries has touched so many hearts and minds.

Words cannot express how grateful his family is for all of the support, generous donations, encouraging words, thoughts and prayers.

Dawson will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones, his friends, and so many people who have shown they care.Obituary-