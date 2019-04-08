Davy was the cherished son of Anna Chao and Anderson Hao. He is survived by his loving stepfather Lindsey Davis. Davy is also survived by his Uncle Roger Chao (Claire Chao) and Aunts Joy Chao and Wenli Chao.

Davy loved playing the piano and going to the gym. He was kind and always wanted to help people. Little brother to Mike Hao.

Much love from the Campion, Johnston and Davis Families.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 14th at noon at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre 14831 28 Ave. Surrey B.C.