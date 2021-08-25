David was born in London England January 23, 1948 to Eli and Annie Steinart. After meeting some Canadians while hitch hiking across Europe as a young man, he decided to visit Canada in 1969 and never left.

He had a variety of jobs in forestry, railroad and mining, and met Rita, his former wife, in Prince George. After surviving the PG winters, they moved as far south as possible to White Rock with his young son Jeremy and step daughter Lori.

He found his career calling in Real Estate and plied his trade, and in the later part of his career was a land developer. David survived many health challenges later in his life, but the last battle with cancer was too great of a challenge for him.

David is predeceased by his parents, and survived by his wife, Lee-Anne Pitcairn, former wife Rita, step daughter Lori, son Jeremy, grandchildren Hayden and Chloe, his sister Elizabeth and brother Bernard (Dorothy) in England, and a bevy of cousins and friends in England and Europe who he kept in touch with.

A celebration (or roasting) of David’s life with the Friday Night Gang, family and friends will be on Sunday September 5 from two o’clock on. Please RSVP to LAPitcairn@gmail.com.