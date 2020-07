Play some Rock and Roll for Dave. “Worrying like a Rocking chair gives you something to do, gets you nowhere – put wheels on it and Rock and Roll.”- D.S.

A most loving sweet, sweet boy, a product of this amazing Cherryville community, surrounded by natural beauty and embraced by love from all who knew him.

So very grateful and fortunate for all the love. Just stay kind.-Lyla Ps. May I suggest Dire Straits, Tunnel of Love, And dance.Obituary-