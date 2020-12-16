David Falk, age 89, and Irene Edith (Knudsen) Falk, age 91, passed away with COVID-19 within two weeks of each other at Tabor Home in Abbotsford, BC: Irene on Monday, Nov 23 and David on Sunday, Dec 6, 2020. Throughout their lives they radiated love and hospitality to all.

David was born Sept 10, 1931 in Dundurn, SK to David and Tina (Klassen) Falk. The eldest of six children, he grew up on the family farm, attended Blackstrap School, and graduated from high school in Waldheim.

He went on to Teacher’s College in Saskatoon, where he met Irene. Irene was born Oct 5, 1929 to Knud and Louise (Anderson) Knudsen on a farm outside Leroy, SK. She had six siblings. After graduating from high school in Leroy, she attended Lutheran Collegiate Bible Institute in Outlook SK and then Teacher’s College in Saskatoon.

She taught one year at Strongfield, and then accepted a call to teach at the Lutheran mission school in Garoua Boulai, Cameroon. David and Irene kept in touch by letter. Irene contracted malaria in Africa and had to return earlier than planned.

They married on July 30, 1958, and had three sons—Joel, Gary, and Daniel. They lived in North Battleford, Hagen, and then Birch Hills, where Irene also did some teaching and worked at the Co-op. They retired to BC where they worked two years at the Lutheran Bible School, and then settled in Clearbrook.

Over the last decade, both declined in health and moved to Tabor Home. David developed Alzheimer’s and Irene suffered a heart attack, leg amputation, and a stroke that affected her speech..

Throughout his life, David was perpetually energetic and curious, and always had various side projects and hobbies. He loved music, played guitar, mandolin, and trumpet, and sang in church choirs. He started and directed the school band program in Birch Hills, and later a seniors’ orchestra in Abbotsford.

Always seeing the good in others, David did prison visitation and helped those in need. Irene was irrepressibly cheerful and optimistic, with a ready smile and laughter. She was welcoming and hospitable to all. She was a great story-teller, with an endless repertoire about life on the farm and adventures in Africa.

With their deep faith and unshakable hope, they saw God’s hand at work in everything. They were deeply involved in the life and ministry of their church, most recently Bakerview Church in Abbotsford.

David was preceded in death by his brothers Willie and Victor and survived by his sisters Anita (Thiessen), Marlene (Boldt) and Frieda (Toews). Irene was preceded in death by her brothers Harold and Marvin and sisters Mildred (Little), Anita (Kendze), and Doris (Piesinger); she is survived by her brother Howard.

Their son Gary also preceded them in death by three months. They are survived by their sons Joel (Alina) and Daniel (Kimberly), four grandchildren (Helena and Andrew; David and Jonathan) and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and burial will be for close family only on Monday, December 21. We are gratefully accepting donations for Tabor Home Recreation in loving memory of David and Irene Falk. The Tabor Home Recreation Staff will use these funds to enrich the lives of older adults in care who shared a home with David and Irene as neighbours during their time there.

May you rest in peace. You brightened the world for all you touched.

