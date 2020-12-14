1045-2020 ~ Dave Davidson aka Sonny, 75 years old was living in the Comox Valley when he passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest at the home of Heather and Chris McAllister.

Born November 3, 1945 in Burlington Ontario to parents Isabelle and Stan, Dave is survived by sister, Barb and children Brandon, Jordan, Erin and Tommy and grandchildren as well as many long time friends.

Dave was a faller for over 50 years and loved being in the bush. He will be very missed by many.

Plans for a celebration of Dave’s life will be in the spring at the McAllisters.

Condolences may be offered at www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca

Toneff Funeral ServicesObituary-