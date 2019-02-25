In memory of Darlene Ann Serle age 55 of Alberta Beach AB. She passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Feb. 9, 2019 in Stony Plain hospice care.

She was born in Eugene, Oregon and moved to British Columbia, Canada at the ageof 7. She and her family lived in 100 Mile area the first year and then they moved to Avola, BC where she attended school. Then moved to Vavenby and attended elementary school and then on to high school in Clearwater. She moved to Fraser Lake where she had her 3 children and then later moved to Ashcroft. Darlene then made a big move to Alberta Beach, AB with boyfriend Dan Webster where she spent the past 7 years.

Darlene was a loving, devoted mother who taught them many skills to help them in their adult lives.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with horses and spent many years riding with her children. She was a very creative person and enjoyed quilting, doing flower arrangements, painting, beading and leather work. Darlene also opened a small hairdressing shop in Clearwater for a short time.

Darlene is predeceased in death by brother Stanley Burnett, Father Oliver C. Burnett, Step Father William F. Hole, Mother Elsie I. Hole.

Darlene is survived by spouse Dan Webster, daughers Moira Serle, Della Serle, son Levi Serle, brother Bob Hole and wife Leona, brother Louis Burnett, sister’s Charline Marshall and husband John Atkinson, Binky Moffat, Granddaughter Lilah Serle, 6 nieces and 4 nephews. There will be a celebration of life sometime in the summer.