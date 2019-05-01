It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniela Gabriele Siebert. Born in 1964 in Munich Germany, she immigrated to the east Kootenays with her husband Johannes where they spent many wonderful years enjoying the outdoors, fishing wherever she could, her horses, and the wonderful community of friends. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the Kootenay Lake Hospital staff, especially Dr. Nick Sparrow, Dr. Kyle Merritt, the Home Support team, the Nelson Hospice society, and many of the nurses and support workers that cared for Daniela through her illness.

Personal condolences may be left at the family’s online register at www. thompsonfs.ca