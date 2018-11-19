Dan passed away suddenly at his home on the river from natural causes. Dan is survived by his children; Laura, David and Sharon and their mother Jean. Grandchildren Domenik and Oliver his mother Connie Adamson and siblings Judy Woodruff, Janie Michael and Tim McGiffin and many nieces and nephews. Thos who knew Dan will remember him for his big sense of humour and even bigger heart. Dan worked hard his entire life and was always willing to sacrifice of himself for those he loved.

The children who survive him were his pride and joy and his love for them was unparalleled. Dan will be greatly missed by many, but not soon forgotten by anyone.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held November 24 from 1 till 6 pm at the Moose Lodge in Nanaimo.