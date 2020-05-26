1937-2020 ~ Died in her own time at Comox, B.C. Pre-deceased by her mother Marion Catto (nee Haddow), father Charles Edward Catto, sister Eleanor Catto, brother Rev. Charles Robert Catto (Barbara Loveys), ex-husbands Ross MacKenzie and Kevin Morrison. Survived by her sister Dr. Sheila Pennington (nee Catto)(Ben Harrison), many nieces and nephews, and her cat “Fraggie”.

Chris lived in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, she worked as a professional librarian during her second marriage at UVic, and in Jamaica with CUSO. Later she trained in San Francisco as a psychotherapist (Drama Therapist) and had a private practice in Salmon Arm and Vernon, B.C.

In her later years, she took the name Dandelion, worked with Animal Protection of New Mexico and lived in the City in the Sun of Columbus, New Mexico, for several seasons.

She was a fervent activist in Animal Protection, women’s issues and environmental issues (arrested at Clayoquot Sound in 1993).

Throughout her life, she thrived in theatre (acting, directing and playwriting). Particularly Ottawa Little Theatre, Shuswap Theatre, founded Gabriola Players and lastly Courtenay Little Theatre.

She volunteered with Hospice in Nanaimo and Comox, and fervently believed in the right to die. She enjoyed many friends through the Unitarian Fellowship in Comox, and sends her love, gratitude and blessings to all.