Dalip Bring

Our dear father Dalip Singh Bring passed away at age 96 on May 9, 2018. Dalip was predeceased by wife Hardial Kaur Bring in May 2003. He is survived by his children, son Sukminder Bring (Malvinder Kaur), daughter Kartar Kaur Sidhu (Balbir Singh), son Joe Bring (Kirsten), daughter Kamaljeet Kaur Randhawa (Jasdev Singh), daughter Inderjeet Kaur Grewal (Papu Singh), 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and his brother Sadhu Singh Bring.

Dalip was born in the village of Bhaini Bringan in Punjab India on July 14, 1921 and immigrated to Canada in 1952. He was joined by his wife and two children in 1955. He worked in the forest industry as a mill worker until a work related injury at age 60 forced him into retirement in 1982.

In retirement, he spent most of his time at the Mission Sikh temple where he enjoyed many conversations about all kinds of topics including what life was like in the ‘good old days’ as well as current events locally and around the world. He moved to Calgary in 2013 to stay with his youngest daughter and son-in-law then moved back to Surrey, BC in March 2018 into an assisted living facility after a hip fracture on December 31, 2017. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

We wish to thank the staff at Sun Creek Village in Surrey for the great care they provided during his brief stay.

Memorial Service to be held Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 12:30 to 1:30 at Fraser River Funeral Home, located at 2061 Riverside Rd., Abbotsford, BC.

Temple services will follow at Mission Gur Sikh Society, at 2:00 pm, located at 32086 Lougheed Hwy., Mission, BC.