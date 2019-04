It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my husband/ partner and best friend for over 40 years, Dale Rutherford.

You will be missed very much. You will always be in our hearts. Love your family, Maureen, Shelley & Tina Rutherford, grandkids and great grandkids.

Celebration of Life to be held on May 4th, at 12 noon at Immanuel Fellowship Baptist Church, 2950 Bluejay Street, Abbotsford.