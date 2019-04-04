With much sadness we announce the passing of ‘Cy’Nickless. He lived a hard-working life at many tough occupations including Boilermaking for more than 30 years. He supported 4 kids (two not his own !), loved fishing and playing cards (and travelling with his wife , Vera!).

Pre-deceased by his brothers Harold (Grace), Vic (Fran), and Alban (Evelyn) all from the Lloydminster area. He leaves behind his children Brian, Belinda (Duane), David (Joanne) and Todd (Kelly), Leatha (Barry), Jamie (Monica) and Leanne. He will be sorely missed by his kids, his step-kids, his grand- and great-grand kids and numerous old Boilermaking fishing and card-playing buddies.

If religion has it right, he’s not in pain any more and is probably already fishing somewhere!!! A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.