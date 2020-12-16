It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our mother Connie Wilson. She passed away at the Palliative care after a brief battle of cancer.

Mom was born in Snowflake, Manitoba, moved to BC in 1970 to continue her nursing career.

She loved being in the outdoors, whether it was at the cabin in the East Kootenay’s or fishing the West Coast or sitting on her deck looking at all her beautiful flower pots.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Robert, recently lost her partner – Al Bresnahan in August. Also leaves behind sisters Maxine & Marion, brothers Jim, George & Rick.

She is survived by Val (Al), Deb (Bob), grandchildren Morgan (Cristina, Betty & Carlos), Kendra (James), Larissa.

You are free to soar now mom, you waited along to travel – spread your wings and fly. Obituary-