Colleen Mary Winter (nee Menzies)

In loving memory of Colleen who has taken her last long hike to clear skies.

Born in Nanaimo to Tom and Ivy Menzies, Colleen moved to Courtenay in 1961 and spent the rest of her life being a part of the Comox Valley community – building trails through the bush with Terry by her side, befriending people who are homeless and advocating on their behalf, finding deals and steals at garage sales, second hand stores and on those long walks. She loved her family deeply and was known as a kind neighbour and friend.

Colleen is predeceased by her daughter Alison and survived by her husband of 58 years Terry, sister Jody Hoheisel (Tony), nephew Jeff (Tina and Hunter) Hein and niece Robyn (Chris) Weeks. Many cousins and friends will miss her smile and enthusiasm.

An open house celebration in her memory will be held on Tues. May 1 from 2 – 4 pm at 4040 Plateau Rd.

No flowers please – Colleen loved the outdoors, please support a non-profit that protects it in her honour.