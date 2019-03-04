It is with profound sadness to inform you of the loss of Chet Dale Pitt formerly of Kitimat, BC.

Chet was born in Hamilton, Ontario August 29th, 1979. Chet grew up in Kitimat BC and attended Roy Wilcox elementary, Mount Elizabeth Secondary and attended culinary classes at Coast Mountain College in Terrace, BC.

Chet lost his lengthy battle with addiction at the age of 39.

Chet was a gifted musician, a wonder in the kitchen, he loved animals and was an avid fisherman who tied his own flies. There were some pretty great people who tried so very hard to help him battle his demons. Thank you for being there for him and loving him.

When you think back on memories of him keep the good ones close to your heart and please remember that he was not just an addict he was a son, a nephew, a grandchild, a cousin,a friend and a big brother.

Chet is survived by his loving parents Wilfred Darl and Kathryn Lynn Pitt and his sister Kellyann (Adam) along with many aunts, uncles ,cousins and friends across Canada.

Chet was predeceased by his grandparents Kathryn and Dale Stromquist and Wilfred and Mary Pitt.

Chet will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Calgary drop in center in his name https://www.calgarydropin.ca/general- donations/ or to Calgary helping homeless YYCHH Community through Facebook. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.