Cecil Nicolson

Dad was a modest, hard working man with amazing will-power who set a good example for everyone who knew him. He valiantly fought and survived different types of cancer for more than ten years but finally succumbed to it’s merciless ravages.

He was born and raised in the Orkney Islands. As a young man, he served in the British Army as a gunner in Muenster, Germany.

After emigrating to Canada, he began a life-long career in the sheet metal industry, Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 280.

Married for over 55 years, dad loved his family very deeply. He was a fantastic story-teller and had a great sense of humour, rarely missing an opportunity.

Dad loved traveling with mom in their motorhome. They visited most areas of Canada and many parts of the western and southern United States and made many friends along the way.

After retiring, he served the Canadian Cancer Society as a volunteer driver for over 25 years, an accomplishment he was very proud of.

Dad always said he checked the obituaries every day to “make sure he wasn’t in there”.

Predeceased by daughter Lynda, he is dearly missed by his wife Meta, son Wayne (Daphne), grandchildren Leah, Peter, Kassia and Jacob.

Interment will be in the spring, on a date to be decided.