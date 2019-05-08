May 8, 2019

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Catherine Louise Deforge (nee. Bagshaw) – beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and dear friend.

Cathy passed away peacefully with her husband Rick Deforge, children Patricia and Darryl Hugenschmidt by her side. She is survived by sister Heather Hall, her stepchildren Justin, Jacob, Jarret, and Mariah Deforge, her two beloved grandchildren Kieran & Makayla Mason and her very many nieces and nephews. Cathy is predeceased by her father William Bagshaw (1999), mother Dorothy Bagshaw (2018) and sister Shirley Dyble (2010).

Cathy was a compassionate caring woman, who touched the hearts of many with the genuineness of her smile, warmth and selflessness. Those who were close, know Cathy for her love of family and home, deeply forged friendships, her passion for crafts, gardening and like her mother – baking.

After a very short battle with cancer, Cathy is in the Lord’s hands until such time as we meet again.