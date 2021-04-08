Carol’s journey ended just days short of her 80th Birthday. Predeceased several years earlier by her parents Lloyd & Myrtle (Bradshaw) Stewart and her loving husband Dr. Ronald Walker in July 2017.

Along with many friends and cousins Carol leaves behind Ron’s son, Stephen Walker of West Vancouver BC and Ron’s son-in law, Don Osborne, Scottsbluff , Nebraska USA, as well as four beautiful Step-Granddaughters, Sasha Grace Walker, and Talia Joy Walker both from Brisbane, Queensland Australia. And Ava Judith Osborne and Marlowe Dale Osborne, both from Scottsbluff, Nebraska USA.

Carol grew up in East Vancouver, attended, Evelyn Ward Dance Studios, the Vancouver Skating Club and Templeton High School.

In her adult life she Volunteered with Big Sisters of BC and Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

A life well-travelled, Carol moved to Europe (France) as a young wife to a Canadian Forces Serviceman. Five years later and on her own she returned to Vancouver, Canada.

Carol held a few jobs until becoming the first appointed female Radio Officer with the North Vancouver RCMP Detachment. She quickly became “Mother Hen” to all the new recruits, often catering Holiday meals.

Early on in her career Carol trained to be a Court Reporter; Ladner, Richmond, New Westminster and eventually at the Supreme Court of British Columbia; Vancouver, BC. The Law Courts and Court Reporting became her career of choice until retirement.

After relocating to Nanaimo, BC and marrying Dr. Ronald Walker in 1999, they embarked on many travel adventures worldwide. They were both active members of the Nanaimo Yacht Club which brought much happiness on their sailboat “Just Fred.”

Carol was instrumental with the Nanaimo “Good Sam Nanaimo Bars” and organized their “Nanaimo Bars” Camping Club. Many good trips, good fellowship and memories from these outings brought her much joy.

For many years “the Walkers” were Arizona Sunbirds. Carol was always at the wheel of the 41′ Motorhome and Ron beside her Co-Piloting.

After Ron’s passing from ALS in July 2017, life as Carol once knew it was lost. Her last years were spent living in an Independent Senior Residence, where she and her beloved Lucy “the dog” remained safe and cared for.

My name is Sharrie Dahl, and I am one of Carol’s first Cousins. We referred to ourselves as Cousin/Sisters and it is with much love and gratitude that I have been able to share some of Carol’s life stories and accomplishments with you. I am already missing our Morning check-ins, our Travel Memories but most of all her love.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no service.

Rest in Peace Dear Cousin… until We meet again XOXOObituary-