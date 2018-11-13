Carol passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Brian, her loving husband of 42 years, was by her side. She is survived by Brian, their children Michael (Phoi), Krista (Lance), and Tyler; grandchildren Arthur and Parker, stepmother Eva; siblings Faye (Ben), Dianne, Lenore (Dave), Doug, Stanley (Sarah), Marilyn (Gilbert), and Allan (Sheila); and dozens of in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom she loved dearly. Predeceased by her parents, Arden and Rosalind Reimer, and her niece, Alice Wall.

Carol was born in Winnipeg and moved with her family to Abbotsford when she was three. After graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary, she expressed her independence – a value she would always carry – by leaving home to attend university. During this time, she met her lifelong friend Gardianna and after completing a Bachelor of Arts at UBC, Carol began work in forensics. She met Brian in 1976, and after a whirlwind romance and marriage, they settled down in Abbotsford.

Carol found that caring for children was a better match for her compassionate heart than working in prisons. She stayed at home during her children’s’ early years, managing a house overrun with neighbourhood friends and cousins, running a small daycare and volunteering with Cub Scouts, school events, and as a Sunday School teacher with Grace Church. Later, Carol spent over 20 years with the Canada Revenue Agency where she applied her aptitude for math and logic. After her retirement in 2015, and in between doting on her grandchildren and taking her pup Tessa to the Clearbrook Dog Park, she volunteered at the Abbotsford Hospice Society as a companion to people nearing the ends of their lives.

Carol will be remembered for her caring heart, the kindness she showed to both loved ones and strangers, her incredible culinary skills, her brilliance with numbers and letters, her enjoyment of family gatherings, her mischievous sense of fun, and for never meeting a dog she didn’t adore.

The family is grateful to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Care Centre, particularly those at the BC Cancer Agency and in the Palliative Care Unit who cared for her so compassionately in her final months and days.

Memorial to honour Carol will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm at Quality Hotel & Conference Centre, 36035 North Parallel Rd, Abbotsford, BC.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honour Carol’s memory by doing something kind for someone in need or by donating to the Abbotsford Hospice Society: www.abbotsfordhospice.org/donatenow.