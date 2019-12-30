Carol grew up in B.C.’s Okanagan. At Teacher’s College, in Victoria, she was swept off her feet by her first husband, with whom she shared the joy of three children. Sadly, tragedy took him from her.

Carol arrived in Port Alberni in 1967, with her three children, to take up a teaching position. In 1969 she met Lyman. In 1973 they wed. Carol taught grades two and three at Wood Elementary School, enrolled in UBC in 1984 to finish her degree, and returned to Wood School until health issues hastened her retirement.

Carol was predeceased by her son Steven, and is survived by her daughters Sheryl and Maureen, husband Lyman, and several grandchildren including Amanda, currently in Sweden, who gave “her Grandma” a kidney for transplant in 2005.

Memories are what remain. Let these memories of Carol be our Celebration of her Life.

Dignity Memorial