(Douglas) Bruce Prentice was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on January 22, 1924 and passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 95 in Surrey.

Bruce served as a member of the Air Force in Canada during WWII and moved to BC just after the war. He attended UBC and settled in Chilliwack where he became a teacher and, later, principal working at several schools which included Yarrow, Bernard, Robertson, Sardis and Greendale Elementary.

While continuing to teach, he attended Western Washington University part-time, eventually receiving his Master’s degree.

Bruce volunteered with Air Cadets, was a Life Member of the Legion, a member of Probus, a member and Worthy Patron of Eastern Star, and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was an especially active Mason at all lodge levels, serving as Worshipful Master and as District Deputy Grand

Master and he devoted countless hours to transposing / arranging music for the Shrine Oriental Band of which he was also a member.

An avid photographer and bridge player, Bruce loved golfing at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club and travelled extensively both in his motorhome and overseas with his wife, Dorothy.

Bruce is survived by daughter, Diane (Gord Johnston); son, Roger; grandchildren: Brian Johnston (Janelle), Laura-Ann Prentice, Shannon Johnston; and great-grandchildren: Kadence Prentice, Nathan Johnston, DJ Borgeois, Abigail Johnston and Jacob Johnston as well as niece Joan Gordon Salon of Chilliwack and numerous other nieces and nephews.

An only child, he was predeceased by his parents Lucille (Black) and Robert Prentice and, in 2013, by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy.

A reception to honour Bruce’s life will be held on Monday March 25 from 1 – 3 pm at the Coast Hotel, Chilliwack. In lieu of flowers, donations

in Bruce’s memory may be made to Gizeh Shriners of BC and Yukon or to the Alzheimer’s Society. The family is grateful to the kind staff of the Residence at Clayton Heights

for keeping him comfortable and would especially like to acknowledge Ingrid Spriggs for the wonderful care she provided Bruce for almost six years.

Bruce was much loved and will be very much missed by his family and friends.